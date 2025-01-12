The Tennessee Titans have made significant progress in their search for a new general manager, completing first-round virtual interviews with two prominent candidates: Ian Cunningham, Assistant General Manager of the Chicago Bears, and Mike Borgonzi, Assistant General Manager of the Kansas City Chiefs.

The franchise officially announced the interviews through its social media channels, underscoring the team's commitment to finding the right leader to steer their front office. The search comes as the Titans look to reshape its organizational structure following a disappointing 2024 season that saw the team fall short of playoff contention.

Ian Cunningham has quickly emerged as one of the most respected executives in the NFL. A former offensive lineman at the University of Virginia, Cunningham began his front office career with the Baltimore Ravens in 2008, where he spent nine years honing his skills in scouting and personnel management.

In 2017, Cunningham joined the Philadelphia Eagles, playing a key role in building the roster that won Super Bowl LII. His success in Philadelphia eventually earned him a position with the Chicago Bears in 2022, where he currently serves as Assistant General Manager. With the Bears, Cunningham has been instrumental in overseeing roster construction, particularly during a pivotal rebuild period for the franchise.

Known for his analytical approach and ability to identify talent, Cunningham is widely regarded as a future general manager in the league. His interview with the Titans signals the team's interest in a candidate who can bring a forward-thinking, data-driven perspective to the role.

Mike Borgonzi, another highly sought-after candidate, brings a wealth of experience from one of the NFL's most successful organizations. Borgonzi has been with the Kansas City Chiefs for over a decade, playing a crucial role in assembling the rosters that have dominated the league in recent years.

Starting as a scout in 2009, Borgonzi steadily rose through the ranks, eventually becoming the Chiefs’ Director of Football Operations and later Assistant General Manager. He has been heavily involved in the team’s draft process, free-agent signings, and player development strategies, contributing to Kansas City’s two Super Bowl championships during his tenure.

Borgonzi’s expertise in building championship-caliber teams, combined with his understanding of player evaluation and cap management, makes him an appealing candidate for the Titans as they seek to regain their competitive edge in the AFC South.

The Titans’ general manager position became available after the dismissal of former GM Ran Carthon, marking a pivotal moment for the franchise. The Titans aims to hire a GM who can navigate roster challenges while positioning the team for sustained success.

By interviewing both Cunningham and Borgonzi, the Titans have signaled their intent to explore diverse approaches to team-building. While these first-round virtual interviews are a step forward, the team is expected to continue evaluating other candidates before making a final decision.

For Titans fans, the search represents hope for a brighter future, with the promise of leadership that can elevate the franchise back into contention.