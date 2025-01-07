The Tennessee Titans made the first of likely many moves this offseason, as they fired general manager Ran Carthon, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. However, head coach Brian Callahan remains with the team after his rookie season. The Titans have the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft after losing to the Houston Texans on Sunday.

The season was a tumultuous one, to say the least. Titans quarterback Will Levis was benched midway through the season. Furthermore, Callahan continually stated how he didn't like certain aspects of the team. However, Carthon is gone and Callahan is still the head coach. Tennessee could look to hire a general manager who shares the same vision as Callahan.

A 3-14 campaign isn't satisfying. After all, Callahan was the offensive coordinator for a consistent Cincinnati Bengals team. Although the offense and the team was humming while he was there, his first year in Nashville proved to be a different beast. Bad quarterback play, and an overall not-good roster made matters worse for Callahan.

It's atypical for a coach to blast his quarterback to the media. However, that didn't matter for the Titans head coach. He dished on Levis's game and unnecessary mistakes. Still, some of the blame falls on Carthon for two drafts (2023 and 2024). Missing out on top guys sent the Titans back quite a ways.

Will the Titans fire Brian Callahan after firing Ran Carthon?

Firing a head coach after his first year isn't too common in the NFL; that is, unless you're Jerod Mayo. Tennessee had nothing going for them this season. Even in a weak AFC South division, they only managed to secure three wins. This season felt like reshaping the culture in Nashville.

Since former head coach Mike Vrabel was fired, there hasn't been much consistency with the franchise. After consistent years of winning the AFC South and making the playoffs, that's been in the rearview mirror. Still, Callahan wants to bring that standard he obtained from the Bengals to the Titans.

One of the more important things to note is who will use the No. 1 pick. With Carthon out, a new executive will be named sometime soon. When that happens, Callahan's input will be crucial in deciding the future of the franchise. His decision and analysis could determine his job status.

There's plenty of time for the Titans to decide on what to do with the pick. However, if the pick becomes a bust, Callahan could be on the hot seat if wins don't generate in a timely fashion.