Will Levis' chances of beating out Malik Willis for the Tennesse Titans' No. 2 quarterback spot took a hit when an injury kept him from playing in Friday's preseason finale against the New England Patriots. Malik Willis took advantage of the opportunity to play almost the entire game, leading the Titans to a 23-7 win over the Patriots. Willis' performance and the postgame comments from Titans coach Mike Vrabel aren't a great sign for Levis' bid to back up Ryan Tannehill.

Willis was far from perfect, throwing two interceptions in the Week 3 preseason game. The Titans' quarterback also threw two touchdown passes. He completed 15 of 20 attempts for 211 yards. Vrabel seemed extremely happy with what Willis showed against the Patriots.

“I loved the way that he competed, I loved it,” Vrabel said of Willis, via the team's official website. “I love what he was able to do … the way he competed and finished.”

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

Levis could miss several weeks with an LCL sprain that he suffered in practice. Tannehill started the win against the Patriots but didn't attempt a single pass.

The Titans picked Levis early in the second round of the 2023 draft, seemingly hoping that the Kentucky product would eventually replace Tannehill. Levis might become Tennessee's franchise quarterback, but it could take some time before he gets meaningful playing time.

Levis only played in the Titans' preseason opener. Both Levis and Willis struggled passing the football, though the rookie had the worse game. Even when Willis had made mistakes in the pocket, he's contributed by picking up yards with his legs.

Willis finished the 2023 preseason with a 79.0 passer rating.