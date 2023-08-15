As Week 2 of NFL preseason progresses, there is a surprising shakeup in the Tennessee Titans quarterback room. Second-year Malik Willis could be the Titans' QB2, according to Gregg Rosenthal. He has “a good chance to beat out Will Levis for the Titans backup job.”

Although the Titans drafted Will Levis in the second round of the draft this year, they're sticking with the veteran Ryan Tannehill at quarterback for the time being. Whether or not that changes as the season progresses is yet to be seen. Many expected Levis to assume the backup job on the fast track to become the Titans' next starter, but Tennessee also spent last year's third-round pick on Malik Willis.

Willis didn't see much of the field last year, and the Titans seemed disinterested in giving Willis a real shot when they drafted another quarterback this year. It is odd for a team to spend a third-round pick on a quarterback just to cast him away without seeing if he can really play. The thing is, Willis and Levis are both project quarterbacks at this point, so maybe the Titans just wanted to keep their options open.

Ryan Tannehill is a serviceable starter, but the Titans know their ceiling with him. Even as the No. 1 seed in the AFC just two years ago, Tennessee lost in the divisional round after earning a bye. However, the AFC South is a very winnable division depending on how good the Jacksonville Jaguars end up being. The Titans also signed veteran WR DeAndre Hopkins to a relatively-expensive two-year deal, so it's clear they aren't ready to head towards a full rebuild with a rookie quarterback.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

The plan in Tennessee is apparently to let these two young quarterbacks battle for the incumbent starter position when the team eventually moves off Tannehill.

Levis impressed scouts ahead of the draft with his elite arm strength, but the concern for him was his ability (or inability) to process the game at the NFL level. He already struggled with interceptions at Kentucky, and maybe those same woes are holding him back in the Titans' QB2 battle.

Willis, on the other hand, possesses elite athleticism but had limited exposure to the top-end competition in college, given he played at Liberty.

The Titans' unofficial depth chart lists Tannehill as the starter, Willis as the second-string, and Levis as the third-string QB, as of August 7.