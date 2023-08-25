When the Tennessee Titans drafted Will Levis, there was speculation that the quarterback could replace Ryan Tannehill as the starter during the 2023 NFL season. With Week 1 fast approaching, it's starting to look like Will Levis won't even be the Titans' backup quarterback when the 2023 season gets underway.

Levis is not expected to play in the Titans' preseason finale against the New England Patriots, according to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. Levis' absence will theoretically give Malik Willis a better chance to earn the No. 2 spot on Tennseee's quarterback depth chart.

Willis completed 16 of 25 passes for 189 yards, no touchdowns and an interception in the Titan's 23-17 loss against the Chicago Bears in Week 1 of the preseason. Levis went 9-of-14 for 85 yards and a pick, posting a far inferior passer rating than what Willis registered.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

Because Levin missed Week 2 of the preseason with an injury, Willis attempted every Tennessee pass against the Minnesota Vikings. Willis led the Titans to a 24-16 victory. He completed 10 of 17 attempts for 75 yards, one touchdown and an interception.

Willis' ability to make plays with his legs could be what separates him from Levis. Entering his second season in Tennessee, Willis has rushed for 113 yards and a score on 14 attempts in the 2023 preseason.

One year after the Titans drafted Willis in the third round, they grabbed Levis near the top of the second round. There had been speculation that Levis would be a first-round draft pick.

Willis brings more experience than Levis to the No. 2 quarterback competition, though last year's performance doesn't exactly help his case. In eight games as a rookie, Willis was a dreadful passer, completing 50.8% of his attempts with a 4.9% interception rate and 4.9 yards per attempt.