The Tennessee Titans have finished out the first draft of the Ran Carthon era, and the class is put together. Fans across the Titans’ fanbase can begin dreaming of their future stars, and the many victories they might bring. However, before you get too far ahead of yourself, would you like an introduction to the future faces of the franchise?

This draft showed that Ran Carthon has a type. He loves players who test incredibly well as an athlete. Which makes sense because you can coach the mental side of the game into a player, you cannot coach athleticism. So, with that out of the way, let’s get right into it. Stick out your hand, put on a smile, and meet your 2023 Titans draft class.

Peter Skoronski

Peter Skoronski, a tackle/guard out of Northwestern, arrives in Nashville from Park Ridge, Illinois. He’s the grandson of Bob Skoronski, a tackle on Vince Lombardi’s Packers teams that won five NFL championships and each of the first two Super Bowls. He started every game of his college career, and was a First-Team All-American in 2022. He was widely viewed as one of the top two tackles in the class, though he may wind up finding a career as a guard.

Will Levis

Will Levis is a quarterback out of Madison, Connecticut (as well as Newton, Massachusetts and Middletown, Connecticut) who finished his career at Kentucky after appearing in 14 games across two seasons for Penn State. He totaled 5,232 passing yards, 43 touchdowns and 23 interceptions during his time in Lexington. During this time, he helped spark a nice period for Kentucky football and head coach Mark Stoops.

Tyjae Spears

In 2022, Tyjae Spears, a running back out of Tulane by way of Ponchatoula, Louisiana, was one of the most dangerous players in the entire country with a football in his hands. In four years with Tulane, Spears totaled 2,940 rushing yards and 31 touchdowns. 1,581 of those yards and 19 of those touchdowns came in 2022. He won the American Athletic Conference Offensive Player of the Year award as well. He arrives in the NFL with some well-documented potential issues with his knee, but don’t worry too much about him.

Josh Whyle

Josh Whyle was the Titans’ pick in the fifth round. He’s a native of Cincinnati who stayed home for college and helped guide the Bearcats to the College Football Playoff in 2021. He’s the kind of tight end who uses his size in blocking while also being dangerous as a pass catcher. Whyle totaled 88 catches for 1,062 yards and 15 touchdowns during his four seasons at Cincinnati.

Jaelyn Duncan

Next up to arrive in the Music City was Maryland tackle Jaelyn Duncan. The New Carrollton, Maryland native spent five years as a Terrapin, and the only one of those he wasn’t the starting left tackle was his redshirt year. He’s a big, and very athletic tackle who should fit right into the roster Ran Carthon wants to build.

Colton Dowell

The final selection of Ran Carthon’s first Titans draft was a local prospect. Colton, and myself share the same hometown of Lebanon, Tennessee, however we attended rival high schools. Colton played his college ball at Tennessee-Martin. Dowell didn’t just have an incredibly successful career, picking up four consecutive All-OVC honors. He didn’t just rack up 177 catches for 2,796 yards and 19 touchdowns in 47 college games. He left the Skyhawks as their all time statistical leader in receiving yards.