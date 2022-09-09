The Tennessee Titans have rewarded a key member of their defense ahead of their Week 1 matchup against the New York Giants. Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that safety Amani Hooker has agreed to a three-year, $33 million contract extension with the Titans.

The contract extension will feature $19.5 million in guaranteed money for Amani Hooker, who also stands to make $10 million as a signing bonus. The Titans just got the deal in ahead of the Week 1 deadline.

In terms of average annual salary, Hooker now stands as one of the 15-highest paid at his position in the league. Not bad for a guy who was entering the final year of his rookie contract.

Selected in the fourth round of the 2019 NFL Draft, Amani Hooker played in all 16 games in each of his first two seasons but started just three contests during that span.

He enjoyed a productive year in 2020, despite the part-time role, reeling in four interceptions and earning full-time starting duties in the Titans’ defensive backfield heading into 2021.

Hooker appeared in 12 games for the Titans last year, tallying a career-high 62 tackles, one interception and four passes defended. A foot injury cost him four contests last year.

Yet, the Titans clearly feel that the best is yet to come for the 24-year-old safety.

And they’ll need the best from Amani Hooker, among others, as the injury bug has already bitten the franchise on the defensive side of the ball, with Pro Bowl linebacker Harold Landry out for the year after an ACL tear.

The Titans know they have one guy they can count on in Amani Hooker.