NFL Draft buzz is swirling with the event approaching in less than two weeks. One of the most intriguing prospects in this year’s class, Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson, is making a pre-draft visit to the Tennessee Titans on Monday, according to Cameron Wolfe.

This will be the fourth of six reported visits for Richardson. He has already met with the Carolina Panthers, Indianapolis Colts and Las Vegas Raiders, three teams picking in the top 7. The Titans own the 11th overall pick in the draft.

Richardson turned many heads after his impressive display at the NFL Combine. He clocked one of the fastest 40-yard dashes by a quarterback at 4.43 seconds and broke the modern combine record for the highest vertical jump at the position at 40 1/2 inches.

Richardson’s college numbers don’t jump off the charts, but he is a dream prospect in terms of abilities and measurements. Many draft experts have compared him to Cam Newton due to his size and dual-threat ability.

In 2022, his only season as a starter in college, Richardson threw for 2549 passing yards, 17 touchdowns and nine interceptions. He also added nine more touchdowns on the ground and 654 rushing yards. Florida finished the year with a 6-6 record.

Almost every prominent mock draft has Richardson going in the top 10 and not many have him falling past the Titans at pick 11. Though the Titans just drafted Malik Willis in the third round of last year’s draft, some expect Tennessee to possibly move up to grab one of the top QBs in the class. The team has already carved out some time for a second interview virtually with Richardson according to Josina Anderson.

Incredibly, Anthony Richardson will be 20 years old when his name is called at the NFL Draft. Maybe the Titans will be the ones to take a shot at one of the youngest draft prospects ever.