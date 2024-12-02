The Tennessee Titans lost 42-19 to the Washington Commanders in Week 13. Jayden Daniels and his crew dominated this game, getting out to a 28-0 lead in the first half. Even with a solid second half, Tennessee could not get close. After a great win over the Texans last week, this was a tough loss for the Titans and coach Brian Callahan. Jim Wyant of TennesseeTitans.com posted from Callahan's postgame press conference.

“Titans HC Brian Callahan on the loss Sunday after winning in Houston: It's crushing, to be honest,” Wynat posted.

The Titans surprised a lot of people by going on the road and beating a playoff hopeful in the Houston Texans. While it has been a brutal season, winning a road game against a division rival is always a great feeling. They were not able to carry that into a good Week 13. Callahan spoke about the poor start as well.

Expand Tweet

“That was tough to watch the start of the game. The way it started, you go down 28-0 to a good football team on the road, they did to us what good football teams do when you do that.”

Callahan continued, “Turnovers early, penalties, four touchdowns in the first four drives. We didn't do a great job of handling their tempo we practiced it all week, and we just got worn down.”

Titans' long season winding down

This has been a very long season for the Tennessee Titans. There was some hope that second-year quarterback Will Levis would be their franchise guy. In his first few games, it was apparent that would not be the case. he made mind-numbing decisions that turned into turnovers. And then he got hurt scrambling and Mason Rudolph came in. He was not much better despite the lack of turnovers.

The Titans are in the running for the top overall pick. While the Giants have the inside track to that selection, anything can happen in December. With performances like this, they are not playing themselves out of contention. This offseason will be about picking who the quarterback will be in Nashville next season.

Will Levis could be the Titans' quarterback in 2025. While he has not been great this season, he has been more than serviceable and could serve as a stopgap to finding a long-term solution next season. If they do not draft a quarterback, the Titans could pick up Sam Darnold, who is coming off a great season with the Vikings.