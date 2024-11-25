The Tennessee Titans stunned the Houston Texans with a 32-27 win in Week 12. It is the third straight solid game from Titans' second-year quarterback Will Levis and his coach Brian Callahan took notice. The coach spoke postgame about the steps the young quarterback is taking.

“I hesitate to make any proclamations or anything like that,” Callahan said, per NBC Sports' Josh Alper. “But I’ve just been really happy with the way Will has progressed. He’s played winning football from that position, really over the last three weeks, and I’d like to see it continue.”

The season started with a mind-numbing interception that lost the Titans their Week 1 game. Without the pick-six by the Bears, they could have started 1-0. Callahan was frustrated by the continued interceptions but kept the youngster in. He got hurt in a Week 4 game against the Dolphins but returned for Week 6 against the Colts. After a poor performance that game, he hit the injury report.

After Mason Rudolph struggled behind the Titans' rough offensive line, Levis drew back in for a Week 10 game against the Chargers. Since then, the interceptions are still there but high-upside plays have come into the picture. Despite some losses, there is some reason to be excited in Nashville.

The Titans hope they have a quarterback in Will Levis

In three games since his return from injury, Levis has five touchdowns, two interceptions, and 817 total yards. That represents half of his touchdowns and less than a quarter of his picks. If this stretch is indicative of how Levis can play over a full season, they may give him that chance in 2025. With a quarterback draft class with very few franchise options, they may look to bring Levis back for a third year.

The Titans had success rehabilitating a veteran quarterback with Ryan Tannehill. They have not drafted and developed a franchise quarterback since Vince Young, with plenty of draft busts along the way. Whether it's Marcus Mariota, Jake Locker, or Zach Mettenberger, there have been tough drafts for Tennessee.

The answer should not be forcing Will Levis to be a franchise guy like the Giants did with Daniel Jones. If he shows next season that he is not the guy, the Titans must move on. The most important position for them to tackle next offseason is backup quarterback, as Mason Rudolph flamed out as the backup this year.

Brian Callahan will look to see more growth in Will Levis in a tough game against the Washington Commanders on Sunday.