The Tennessee Titans suffered a rough 24-17 loss to the Chicago Bears in Week 1 of the NFL season, and after leading for the majority of the game, a blocked punt and a brutal pick-six thrown by quarterback Will Levis resulted in the loss, and that drew some honest comments from head coach Brian Callahan.

“If we'd just punted on 1st and 10 every time, we might've won the game,” Brian Callahan said, via AtoZ Sports Nashville.

The Titans entered the second half leading the Bears 17-3, but early in the third quarter, Ryan Stonehouse had his punt blocked and returned for a touchdown by Jonathan Owens. That made the score 17-10, and eventually the Bears went on two field goal drives to cut the score to 17-16. On the ensuing drive, Will Levis tried to extend a play and threw a late pass to the flat that was intercepted and returned for a touchdown by Tyrique Stevenson. Chicago went for two to make it 24-17, and later on, Jaylon Johnson picked off Levis again to seal the game.

It was a rough debut for Caleb Williams with the Bears, and that makes it painful that the Titans blew a chance to start the season 1-0. On the day, Levis completed 19-of-32 passes for 127yards, one touchdown and two interceptions. Callahan did not mention Levis by name, but it is clear that he wants his offense to protect the ball more in the next game.

Titans' schedule doesn't let up after loss to Bears

What makes the loss to the Bears worse for the Titans is that the next several games are all arguably tougher than Week 1. This upcoming week, the Titans will play the New York Jets, a very challenging defense for Levis to face. Then, there are games against the Green Bay Packers, Miami Dolphins, Indianapolis Colts, Buffalo Bills, and Detroit Lions, before seemingly getting an easier opponent in the New England Patriots.

This is a big year for Levis, as he is trying to prove himself with a new coaching staff. He was a second-round pick in 2023, so if he does not perform, Tennessee is not as attached to him, especially if the organization is picking high in the 2025 NFL Draft.

The Jets present a huge test in Week 2, so it will be interesting to see how Levis responds to a poor performance against the Bears. Regardless of opponent, he needs to rebound for the rest of the season.