Titans fans are divided.

There are two types of Tennessee Titans fans at the moment: those who are okay with having Brian Callahan as the team's new head coach and those who would like Tennessee to stay away from him as much as possible. Those are clear sentiments Titans fans have online following the news of the franchise's decision on Mike Vrabel's successor.

“Why? There’s no Joe Burrow in Tennessee,” said X user @SpoonOfZeke.

“Good hire with Levis there as a possible developmental piece. Mcvay/Shanahan tree keeps growing,” chimed in @prabhakar_noah.

Vrabel is the better option but Callahan isnt a bad hire. Wonder how this will go. I'm assuming Tennessee tanks two years if Henry leaves so I except no more than 9 wins any of the two years. — CJ Stroud SZN (@JoshJac69858888) January 23, 2024

From @JonathanKMartin: “As a bengals fan I’m torn on this. Liked him overall but could be time to move on.”

“Downgrade from Vrabel,” opined @DeadPresPicks.

Before the move to the Titans, Callahan served as the offensive coordinator of the Cincinnati Bengals from 2019 to 2023. Callahan was the Bengals' offensive coordinator in all of Joe Burrow's seasons in the NFL so far, and he will be looking to replicate — if not better — the success he had with Cincy's QB with the Titans, who will likely turn to Will Levis as the team's regular starter in 2024.

There will be plenty of work for Callahan right away in Tennessee. The Titans are coming off a 6-11 season and were not able to play a game beyond Week 18, as they missed the playoffs for the second consecutive campaign.

With Callahan as the architect of the Bengals' offense in 2023, Cincinnati ranked 16th in scoring (21.5 per game) and 23rd in total yards (318.9). Cincy was also 16th in passing yards per outing (229.1).