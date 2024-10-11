Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan provided an important Will Levis injury update on Monday. The Titans are coming off a bye week after their first win of the 2024 NFL season, beating the Miami Dolphins 31-12 in Week 4. In the win, Titans backup quarterback Mason Rudolph filled in early when starter Will Levins exited with a left shoulder injury in the first quarter. However, after a productive week in practice, Callahan is returning the football into Levis's hands for Week 6's matchup against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday, per Titans.com's Jim Wyatt.

“QB Will Levis will start Sunday, per HC Brian Callahan,” Wyatt reported.

Despite Rudolph's big part in Callahan's earning his first victory as Titans head coach, he's sticking with Levis as his quarterback. Will has thrown for 604 yards, four touchdowns, and six interceptions in four starts this season, including the win against the Dolphins, where Levis threw for 25 yards with an interception before the injury.

Mason Rudolph helps Brian Callahan secure his first Titans victory

Quarterback Mason Rudolph threw for 85 yards and completed 9 of 17 passes in relief of Levis in Week 4 to help secure Titans' Brian Callahan's first win as head coach. Callahan and the Titans hope to grab their second win in Week 6 against the Colts.

It's the only appearance Rudolph has made this season. After spending four seasons as a backup quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers, he signed with the Titans. He finished the 2023 NFL season with 719 yards thrown, three touchdowns, zero interceptions, and a 74.3% completion rate for the Steelers. Rudolph started in the final three regular-season games and went 3-0.

Levis is 1-3 this season with 604 yards thrown, 67 of 98 attempts, four touchdowns, and six interceptions. Some fans called for Callahan to stick with Rudolph for good this season before the bye gave Levis additional time to rest, coupled with his progress this week at practice.