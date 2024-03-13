Calvin Ridley just secured the bag in the 2024 NFL offseason. The former first-round NFL Draft pick was signed by the Tennessee Titans to a four-year deal worth $92 million in the offseason. That contract also comes with a guaranteed amount of $50 million.
That is quite a contract landed by someone who was not able to see action on the field in the entire 2022 NFL campaign before having a fantastic rebound the following year with the Jacksonville Jaguars.
“Chess not checkers love all Ridley,” the new Titans downfield weapon said in a post on X Wednesday night, seemingly as a reaction to the latest transaction he just scored.
It can be recalled that Ridley was suspended indefinitely by the league in 2022 when he was still with the Atlanta Falcons for betting on games that took place in the 2021 NFL season, resulting in the forfeiture of his salary in the 2022 campaign.
The Falcons then traded him to the Jaguars nearly a full year later where he was able to shine again on the field. In his only season with the Jags, Ridley posted 1,106 receiving yards and eight touchdowns on 76 receptions and 136 targets as one of the chief weapons of quarterback Trevor Lawrence.
Calvin Ridley added to new-look Titans offense
Having rebuilt his stock as a dangerous offensive weapon, Ridley is now looking forward to helping the Titans' attack. He joins a Tennessee offensive unit that also just welcomed a new running back in former Dallas Cowboys tailback Tony Pollard. Ridley will also be lining up on the field across wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, who is still a big threat even though he's now on the wrong side of 30.
Ridley, selected 26th overall by the Falcons at the 2018 NFL Draft, has two 1,000-yard seasons and a total of 36 touchdowns across 66 games so far in his career as a pro.
In 2022, the Titans were just 27th in the league in scoring offense with only 17.9 points per game and 28th with 289.0 total yards per outing. Those numbers are expected to improve with the moves the Titans have made in the offseason and with Will Levis expected to take over as the team's QB1 right from the start of the campaign in 2024.