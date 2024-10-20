The Tennessee Titans lost to the Buffalo Bills 34-10 in Week 7, although the final score doesn't tell the whole story. The visiting AFC South squad played well in the first half, taking a 10-7 lead into the locker room. However, the Bills erupted for 27 unanswered points, which made things even tougher for the Titans and the team's star wide receivers, DeAndre Hopkins and Calvin Ridley.

Despite being noticeably frustrated once again after the game, both Ridley and Hopkins took responsibility first for their team's struggles.

Ridley suggested that this season is one of the most frustrating he's had in his football career, although he told reporters he just has to “hit the field, get better, that's it.”

Hopkins also talked about getting better himself but said the adversity he faced growing up poor in South Carolina was much tougher than anything he has ever dealt with on the football field.

“You gotta be resilient,” Hopkins shared. “I grew up in Section 8 [housing] … so s**t, football fun.”

Despite the overall positive mindset from both the receivers, their tone did illustrate their disappointment with another loss, dropping the Titans to 1-5 on the season. And because of that, either one could be approaching the end of their Titans tenure.

Could the Titans trade Calvin Ridley or DeAndre Hopkins?

As the Titans' season circles the drain following the Week 7 loss to the Bills, the question becomes could the team become sellers at the 2024 NFL trade deadline and move on of their star receivers, Calvin Ridley or DeAndre Hopkins?

The answer is, of course. Yes. How likely is it? Well, it is more likely that Hopkins gets moved than Ridley.

Because of their age and their contracts, Hopkins is the most likely Titans WR to go on the move. Hopkins is 32 years old and in his 12th NFL season. He is also currently in the last year of his deal, so any team that acquires him will not be on the hook for any money after this year.

On the other hand, Ridley is still only 29 and in his sixth NFL season (although he was suspended for a year for gambling). This past offseason, he signed a four-year, $92 million deal with $50 million guaranteed. The contract does have an out after 2025, but the dead cap hit would still be a beast to trade.

Ultimately, if one of these WRs does get moved before the Nov. 5 deadline, it would be Hopkins, who can still help a contender at the end of his illustrious NFL career.