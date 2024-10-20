Buffalo Bills wideout Amari Cooper is having a memorable day. The wide receiver caught his first touchdown pass as a member of the Bills on Sunday, in a matchup with the Tennessee Titans. In a humorous turn of events, it seemed that Cooper was a bit confused at what the play call was before he made the grab.

Cooper redeemed himself with the play, as he dropped a pass earlier in the game that would have given him some big numbers. Buffalo is in a battle with the Titans at time of writing.

Amari Cooper is needed to put up big numbers this year for Bills

Buffalo is 4-2 on the season and brought in Cooper to help the franchise make a run to the Super Bowl. Cooper formerly played for the Cleveland Browns, where he posted some great numbers. In 2023, Cooper had 1,250 receiving yards and five touchdown receptions. It was his second consecutive season where he finished with more than 1,000 receiving yards.

This year, the wideout has 24 catches for 250 yards, heading into Sunday's game. He just joined the Bills, after Buffalo traded with Cleveland for him. Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane has openly stated he loves the wideout, after meeting with him.

“He beat us in there, had the film uploaded,” Beane said, per ESPN. “We walk into one of their meeting rooms, and you give this guy the clicker, and he was like, at peace. Just talking to us like a coach, ‘This is what I was doing here. This is what he's got. This is what he's got. This is why I did this.' And we sat in there for over an hour, maybe 1:15 … and just watching [him] talk ball.”

The Bills lead the Titans at time of writing. Bills fans hope that they can continue to see some major production from their new receiver.