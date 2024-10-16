The Tennessee Titans are downright atrocious and lost once again on Sunday, this time to the Indianapolis Colts. Wide receiver Calvin Ridley voiced his frustrations after the game about his lack of touches in Week 6, receiving minimal targets in the first half.

Ridley spoke out on the situation on Wednesday and made it clear he just simply wants to help his team, whether they're winning or losing.

Via Paul Kuharsky:

“I think I was more frustrated about losing and not really helping in the beginning or anything,” Ridley said Wednesday. “I wasn’t frustrated with the coaches, players or anything. I just want to help us lose if we’re going to lose. You know what I’m saying? That’s all I was trying to say. When you’re frustrated, it just comes out. I was mad. But I wasn’t frustrated at my teammates or anything. I was frustrated with losing. I want to win. I want to be a part of winning. We’ve got a good team. We should be winning. That’s how I feel. Emotions came out. But I believe in my team and myself, my coaches and everything. I want to help us win, and that’s all.”

Ridley was targeted eight times but he didn't have a single catch. The veteran had one carry for nine yards. That's it. Overall, the former Alabama standout hasn't been involved nearly as much as he'd like, reeling in nine grabs on 27 targets for 141 yards.

“You want to activate yourself,” Ridley said. “You want to know what type of day it is. You just want to get the ball in your hands any way you can to activate yourself, to know you’re at the game. Once you get in the game, you’re ready to make plays and move. That’s all I was trying to say, really, but it came out a little different.”

The Titans sit at 1-4 and rank 31st in passing yards and total yards. Despite having numerous quality wideouts on the roster in Ridley, DeAndre Hopkins, and Tyler Boyd, quarterback Will Levis has struggled to get them the football.