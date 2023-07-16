Free agent and five-time All-Pro wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is expected to sign with the Tennessee Titans, according to Doug Kyed. Hopkins chooses the Titans over the New England Patriots in free agent bidding war.

The deal is for 2 years, $26 million, and can be worth up to $32 million with performance incentives, per Ian Rapoport.

The #Titans are giving star WR DeAndre Hopkins a 2-year, $26M deal worth up to $32M with incentives, source said. He gets a base of $12M in Year 1 with a chance to get to $15M. https://t.co/4Vsy2sF1zG — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) July 16, 2023

The Kansas City Chiefs, along with the Patriots, were in the Hopkins sweepstakes, though many believed he would end up in New England. The Chiefs reportedly stayed in touch with Hopkins throughout free agency but didn't have the cap space to compete with the Titans offer.

Talks between Hopkins and the Patriots reportedly went well, but even early on, money was the hang up on those two sides getting a deal done. The Patriots likely never moved off their stance.

The Buffalo Bills were also in the mix at one point, but said they would only sign Hopkins at a minimum.

Hopkins is one of the best receivers of the generation, and is still plenty capable. He had 717 yards and 3 touchdowns last year with the Arizona Cardinals, even though he only played in 9 games.

Hopkins recently said he would keep playing until he is no longer a 1,000-yard receiver. Given his level of self-confidence, that doesn't sound like it's coming any time soon.

The Titans have relied on a run-heavy scheme in recent years. The consistency and dominance of star running back Derrick Henry makes that an easy choice. They don't love to throw the ball, but the addition of Hopkins makes the air raid more enticing.

Hopkins joins second-year receiver Treylon Burks as the Titans' primary targets, but the quarterback picture remains unclear in Tennessee. Is veteran QB Ryan Tannehill still the starter? Is he on the way out? Will it be rookie Will Levis or second-year Malik Willis to replace him?