By Angelo Guinhawa · 2 min read

Published 20 hours ago



Derrick Henry could get some much-needed offensive help when the Tennessee Titans play the Denver Broncos in Week 10 on Sunday.

The Titans saw their five-game winning streak come to an end on Week 9 when they lost to the Kansas City Chiefs in OT. Tennessee really struggled offensively in the game, with Henry the only one who was able to score a touchdown (two actually) in the contest. While rookie QB Malik Willis showed signs of improvement, it was in vain as none of their wide receivers managed to catch a pass.

Fortunately, things are trending in a positive direction for Tennessee. According to the latest injury report, starting quarterback Ryan Tannehill has returned to practice, albeit in limited capacity, after missing the last two games due to an ankle injury.

It remains to be seen if Tannehill will be able to recover to 100 percent in time for the showdown with the Broncos, but his return is definitely a good sign.

Furthermore, wide receiver Treylon Burke has been allowed to return to practice. The 18th overall pick of the 2022 NFL Draft was sidelined after suffering a turf toe in Week 4 and had been on the injured reserve since October 8. According to reports, he plans to suit up against the Broncos.

The presence of Ryan Tannehill and Treylon Burke will certainly be massive and bring much stability on a Titans offense that badly needs it. The Tennessee defense was phenomenal against the Chiefs, and if the team can get things sorted on the other end, Derrick Henry and co. could very well be able to return to their winning ways.