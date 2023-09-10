Sunday football is officially back and so are Derrick Henry's signature stiff-arms. With just over six minutes left in the first quarter of the contest between the Tennessee Titans and New Orleans Saints, Derrick Henry brought out his infamous stiff arm on only his fourth carry.

Derrick Henry with a NASTY stiff arm on the Saints defender 🤯 pic.twitter.com/ljfhidUxnc — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) September 10, 2023

Saints' defender Marcus Maye, who must be commended for even considering rising to the challenge of tackling Henry in the open field, has officially been added to the list of unlucky King Henry stiff-arm recipients. He now joins the likes of Josh Norman, Earl Thomas, and any number of Jacksonville Jaguars defenders, all of whom have achieved eternal internet virality as a part of Henry's highlight reel.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

In case anyone forgot over the off-season, the 6'3, 247 lb veteran is a force to be reckoned with in the open field. Well on his way to cementing himself as one of the NFL's greatest running backs of all time, Henry puts on a show every time he touches the ball.

So rare is it to find a player who, every time he touches the ball, has the potential to impact the game so heavily. Not just in terms of scoring – which he often finds himself doing – but also by making statements like this one and setting the entire tone of the game. He puts entire teams on notice, punishing them for complacency and keeping them alert.

Henry comes into this season as the Titans' clear RB1 and looks to follow up on a monster, 1,500-yard/13 touchdown season. On only his fourth rush of the 2023 season, he let the league know: the King hasn't slowed down over the offseason.