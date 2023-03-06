The Tennessee Titans posted a disappointing 7-10 record in the 2022 season. Stuck in the middle of the leaguewide standings, they will have to determine a direction to head in. One move rumored to be a possibility is trading Derrick Henry.

Henry had a great season in 2022 but the team has a lot of holes to fill after falling out of the playoff picture. The Titans are gauging the trade market for their superstar running back, according to Michael Silver of Bally Sports.

Silver writes that “trade talk was rampant at the [NFL Draft Combine]. According to my sources — all of them current general managers — Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry, Los Angeles Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey and Arizona Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins are among the players who’ve been shopped in recent days.”

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

The Rams shopping Ramsey in trades and the Cardinals potentially doing the same with Hopkins have been previously reported on. The Titans have predicted their offense around Henry but the results may not be so fruitful going forward after trading star wide receiver A.J. Brown last offseason.

Derrick Henry isn’t the nearly unstoppable force he once was but is still one of the very best running backs in the league. Last season, he posted the second-most yards from scrimmage of his career (1,936) thanks to a big uptick in his usage as a pass catcher. He has one more year left on his contract.

The Titans, who once seemed poised to run the AFC South, now look like they’re giving way to the Jacksonville Jaguars. They will have to decide how much further they want to go with King Henry leading the way.