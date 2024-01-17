Derrick Henry made his ambitions clear, which may make it difficult for the Titans to keep him.

It's been a rough past two seasons for a Tennessee Titans franchise that won just a total of an average of 6.5 games for the past two seasons. In fact, the Titans are looking for a change as they are now looking in the coaching market for a suitable Mike Vrabel replacement. However, there might be a chance that Vrabel could soon be joined at the door by star running back Derrick Henry, who is entering NFL free agency for the first time in his stellar career.

Of course, Henry, being one of the best running backs in the NFL, will be wanting a healthy raise from the average annual value of $12.5 million from his previous contract with the Titans. But money won't just be the deciding factor when it comes to the star running back's choice in free agency.

Speaking on the Bussin' With The Boys podcast, Derrick Henry's ultimate goal is to win a Super Bowl, and whether that happens with the Titans or with another team remains up in the air.

“Like I said, I want to win a Super Bowl. […] I want to be somewhere that, whatever happens, gives me the best shot of winning the Super Bowl. […] I definitely want to be on a roster that can go out there and put ourselves in position and be able to win games and get in the playoffs and contend for a ring,” Henry said, via Barstool Sports on Twitter (X).

"I want to win a Super Bowl. I ain't done playing. I ain't even close to done playing" – @KingHenry_2@BussinWTB full interview: https://t.co/83gdj0CmEu pic.twitter.com/OwtynsoJbF — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) January 17, 2024

Nevertheless, Derrick Henry wanted to make clear that he's not taking a pay cut; the star running back said that the financials have to make sense given how often he puts his body on the line with his huge offensive workload.

“It has to make sense. I'm just not going to accept anything because it's a long season. We put our bodies on the line. […] I ain't done playing, I ain't close to done playing. I still feel like I can run for another 2000, but that's for the future to tell,” Henry added.

Whatever the case may be, expect Henry to command a ton of interest in free agency, with the Titans finding it difficult to keep him given his ambitions of winning a Super Bowl.