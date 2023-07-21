Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry could be the most underpaid athlete in the sports world today.

Sports media personality Dan Patrick expressed this sentiment during his radio show on Thursday, per The Spun's Matt Hladik. Patrick argued Henry's career $42 million salary is the same as journeyman quarterback Chase Daniel's.

“You want somebody who could be really upset? Derrick Henry. He might be the most underpaid athlete in all of sports,” Patrick quipped. “He has made $42 million in his career.”

“Chase Daniel, backup quarterback, hasn't played a meaningful game in his career and has made $42 million,” Patrick added.

The popular sports talk show host also felt Derrick Henry has been the most integral player to his team's success in recent years. In his opinion, only Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes has been as invaluable to his team as King Henry.

“When you think of one guy and what he means to a team, other than Patrick Mahomes, when Derrick Henry was being Derrick Henry and running for 1,800 yards, there was nobody more important to their team,” Patrick said.

— Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) July 20, 2023

Will Derrick Henry remain with the Tennessee Titans in 2024 and beyond?

The three-time Pro Bowler and 2020 NFL Offensive Player of the Year is entering the last year of a four-year, $50 million contract extension. He is currently the NFL's fourth-highest-paid running back with an average salary of $12.5 million.

Henry led the league in rushing yardage and rushing touchdowns in 2019 and 2020. He had a combined 3,567 rushing yards and 33 rushing touchdowns during that two-year time frame.

With Derrick Henry playing at a high level, the Titans had an average of 10 wins per year from 2019 to 2020. They made the postseason each time.

Henry returned from an injury-riddled 2021 NFL season to rush for 1,538 yards and 13 touchdowns in 2022. Despite his return, the Titans lost seven consecutive games after a 7-3 start and promptly fell out of postseason contention.

For his part, Henry seems ready to pick up where he left off last season. A tweet of Henry doing Bulgarian split squats went viral late last month. If anything else, it's a clear indication he's ready to perform at a high level when the season kicks off in the fall.

Rumblings about a potential trade involving Henry became rampant in April. However, they have fizzled in ensuing weeks.

If the Titans get their act together in 2023 and dangle Henry a hefty paycheck, they will improve their chances of retaining his services. Otherwise, we just might see Derrick Henry earning top dollar with another team in 2024.