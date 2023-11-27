In a 17-10 win over the Carolina Panthers, Tennessee Titans running back Derrick Henry passed the 9,000-yard for his career.

A multi-touchdown day from Derrick Henry helped the Tennessee Titans defeat the Carolina Panthers on Sunday. It also vaulted Henry into some exclusive territory in NFL history.

Henry's 76-yard, two-touchdown day saw him pass 9,000 rushing yards for his career. After the game, Henry described himself as “extremely blessed”, per longtime Titans scribe Paul Kuharsky.

In his eighth season with the only NFL team he's played for, Henry also mentioned “players and coaches, my teammates that helped me get to this point,” as well as “wanting to be able to play this game as long as I can.”

In passing the 9k mark in rushing yards, Henry became just the 39th player in NFL history to eclipse that milestone. He's the only active player of those 39.

Henry also became just the eighth running back in NFL history with 9,000+ yards and 80+ touchdowns before the age of 30. His two scores on Sunday moved Henry into 17th place in the NFL record book with 84 rushing TDs, one shy of tying Marshawn Lynch at 16th.

They are remarkable achievements, especially considering that Henry didn't break the 1,000 yard mark until his third NFL season. But a 1,059-yard breakout in 2018 gave way to a remarkable stretch that included Henry's historic 2,027-yard 2020 season, the fifth most by a back in NFL history.

The win over the Panthers broke a four-game losing streak for the Titans. Tennessee, which sits in last place in the AFC South with a 4-7 record, improved to 4-0 at Nissan Stadium in 2023. The team lost a game in London in which it was the designated home side.