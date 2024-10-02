The Tennessee Titans are coming off a much-needed victory against the Miami Dolphins in Week 4. Head coach Brian Callahan secured his first win despite losing starting quarterback Will Levis early in the contest. Ahead of the Monday Night Football matchup, Titans defensive lineman Jeffery Simmons was ruled inactive with a left elbow injury, per ESPN's Adam Schefter on X, formerly Twitter.

Simmons, a six-year veteran, had 12 tackles and one sack in three games for the Titans heading into Week 4. He went into further detail about his absence for the Dolphins matchup.

“I had tore my ligament,” Simmons said, via ESPN's Turron Davenport on Tuesday. “I'm sure everybody heard of the Tommy John with baseball players. I had that injury. But I'm good now.”

It's true that this elbow ailment is sort of uncommon for football players. Baseball players, especially pitchers, tend to require surgery for a Tommy John injury. For Simmons, though, it appears that is not the case. He's been wearing a large brace to support his left arm, but he felt strong enough to make the trip to Miami with the Titans. The team has a bye week ahead in Week 5, which could be all Simmons needs to get himself ready for game action once again.

“I feel much better right now, much better today,” Simmons said. “Going into this bye week will be good for me to keep my conditioning up and with my elbow. I know I'll be ready to roll against the Colts.”

While Simmons left a void defensively against the Dolphins, the Titans held their opponent to 184 total yards and one turnover in the win.

Titans defensive outlook with Jeffery Simmons injury update

The Titans are basking in their first win of the season, and Callahan's first NFL win as a head coach. A lot of the credit goes to the defense. One of the highlights in Simmons' absence was rookie defensive tackle T'Vondre Sweat, who recorded three solo tackles (two for a loss). It was a career-best outing for the 23-year-old Texas product. He held the Dolphins' running game in check throughout the evening, limiting star RB De'Von Achane to 15 rushing yards.

Despite Tyler Huntley making his debut start for Miami at quarterback in place of injured Tua Tagovailoa, the Titans defense didn't let up on the pressure.

With Simmons hopefully returning for the Titans' Week 6 matchup against the Indianapolis Colts, Callahan and Co. will look to begin a streak of solid performances.