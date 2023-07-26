Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard is one of the best players in the NFL, not just at his position.

Despite this, the two-time All-Pro selection made a crucial and mature decision to restructure his contract in order to help facilitate the signing of five-time Pro Bowl selection DeAndre Hopkins. With Byard’s help, Titans were able to fit Hopkins deal under the cap with a two-year, $26 million that could reach up to $32 million in incentives.

Byard would discuss his decision as the Titans wrapped up their first day of training camp, pointing to his leadership status and the simply desire to win more football games after Tennessee went 7-10 last year.

“At the end of the day, it’s all about winning ballgames,” Byard says. “You kind of understand it as you get older as a player, the business side of football and being able to build a championship roster. And that’s what it’s about here, it’s about winning ballgames…”

Byard on restructuring deal to help fit Hopkins under cap: pic.twitter.com/15XUQR8Izh — John Glennon (@glennonsports) July 26, 2023

“At times, it’s time to be selfish, but at the end of the day, it’s about building a team and I’m a team leader, and I want to win, first and foremost. I’ve said this multiple times: I want to help bring a championship to Nashville and that’s what we plan on doing this year.”

Byard would also discuss what he believes Hopkins brings to the team.

Byard on what Hopkins’ addition brings to team: pic.twitter.com/7sx8KQfhqj — John Glennon (@glennonsports) July 26, 2023

“Different type of player,” Byard says. “An elite player. He’s been an elite player for a long time in this league.”

“Obviously, I’ve battled with him [for] years… Having a guy like him is big-time for us. Obviously to be able to mentor some of the young guys… giving Ryan [Tannehill] options… it just adds a new level as far as what defense has to gameplan…”