The Tennessee Titans and Pro Bowl safety Kevin Byard have agreed to a restructured contract before training camp, a league source told Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

Byard, a two-time All-Pro, is set to make $11 million in base salary and can stand to earn as much as the $14 million he was due to be paid in incentives in 2023, adds Rapoport.

It amounts to a slight pay cut for Byard, who was reportedly asked to take one back in March by Titans general manager Ran Carthon.

Byard seemingly did not want a pay reduction, and was absent from OTAs, though the veteran safety insisted that his absence was planned before the contract restructure talks.

Byard spoke to reporters in June following the team's final minicamp practice, saying that he didn't want to “get into his feelings” on the pay cut request.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Whatever happened between March and July, the Titans somehow were able to persuade Byard to take a more cap-friendly contract.

The 29-year-old has been a key cog in the Titans defense since he was selected in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft by Tennessee.

The Middle Tennessee State product burst onto the scene in his second season in 2017, tallying eight interceptions and 87 tackles while earning All-Pro honors. His 27 career interceptions rank inside the top-ten among active players.

The Titans, fresh off of signing free agent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, have again tinkered their books with the Byard restructure.

More importantly, the franchise seems to be in good standing again with one of its best players.