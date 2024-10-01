When Mason Rudolph came in for the Tennessee Titans at quarterback, fans saw something they hadn't in a while: scoring. Against the Miami Dolphins, Rudolph threw for 85 yards. Rudolph also completed 9 of 17 passes in relief of Will Levis, who attempted only four passes and threw for 25 yards before Levis suffered a shoulder injury. With Rudolph under center, the Titans scored 30-plus points for the first time since their lopsided 34-3 win over the Dolphins on Jan. 2, 2022. While it's no small feat considering how bad the Titans have been on offense, Rudolph has played down its significance.

“I didn't do a whole lot, that's for sure,” Rudolph said. “Tony and the O-line and Tyjae [Spears] just mauled them upfront. Moved the ball and controlled the ball in the second half. We protected the ball there in the second half and got out with the win.”

The Titans don't believe Levis' shoulder injury is serious, but the quarterback will undergo an MRI on Monday to confirm. Tennessee is off until October 13, when they host the Indianapolis Colts. If Levis cannot play, Rudolph will step in at quarterback again. A scrambling Levis landed awkwardly on his shoulder while diving for a first down. He tried tossing the football on the sideline but experienced discomfort, so Callahan kept him out to protect against further injury.

How Mason Rudolph helped the Titans dominate the Dolphins

Although Rudolph won't take much credit for the win, he still played an essential part for Tennessee. He managed to protect the football, unlike Levis, who again struggled in that department by throwing an interception on the first drive. Rudolph's caution led to the Titans scoring 31 points through two touchdown runs, five field goals, and a safety while accumulating only 244 total yards.

Nick Folk delivered an impressive performance, consistently converting field goals for the Titans. The veteran kicker successfully made kicks from 53, 52, 47, 51, and 29 yards. Folk's five field goals tied his career-high, while his three successful kicks from over 50 yards set a new personal best. It also helps that the Titans’ defense delivered an outstanding performance on Monday night, restricting the Dolphins to only 13 first downs and 184 total yards. They limited Miami to just 2-of-12 on third downs (16.7 percent) and 1-of-3 on fourth downs (33.3 percent).

Jarvis Brownlee, Kenneth Murray, and Quandre Diggs were instrumental in stopping Tyreek Hill on one fourth-down attempt, while Ernest Jones made another significant fourth-down stop. Arden Key scooped up a fumble behind the line of scrimmage, and Diggs intercepted a two-point conversion attempt. Murray topped the team with nine tackles, while both Harold Landry and Sebastian Joseph-Day recorded a sack each.