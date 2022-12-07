By Owen Crisafulli · 2 min read

The Tennessee Titans have had a strange 2022 season so far. It’s not as if they are playing bad football, as they have a respectable 7-5 record, but they are pretty much going to win the AFC South by default, which doesn’t bode well for their hopes of a deep playoff run. They also made things even more interesting by firing their general manager Jon Robinson, which head coach Mike Vrabel finally addressed on Wednesday.

#Titans HC Mike Vrabel starts off today’s press conference thanking former GM Jon Robinson for all he has done for the organization. pic.twitter.com/r6N9gASPei — Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) December 7, 2022

Robinson’s sudden firing certainly caught the NFL by surprise, as he had played a helping role in building a strong Titans team. There also wasn’t any sort of primary reason for it, which made the whole situation more confusing. Either way, Robinson is out, and Tennessee’s front office will move forward without him.

Vrabel addressed Robinson’s firing here, but doesn’t really indulge in anything more than thanking him for his contributions to the franchise. His comment in the second tweet, in which he says the Titans have to be fully aligned moving forward, hints that Robinson may not have been on the same page as the rest of the organization, and while that may be the case, it’s purely speculative at this time.

There may be more details revealed later as to why Robinson was fired, but right now, the Titans are going to be solely focused on finding their way back into the win column after losing their two most recent contests. They still will easily win the AFC South, but if they want to go on a deeper playoff run, they may have to get back in the win column and build up some momentum before the postseason begins.