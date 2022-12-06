By Quinn Allen · 2 min read

In a rather surprising move, the AFC South-leading Tennessee Titans have fired GM Jon Robinson, just two days after AJ Brown and the Philadelphia Eagles cooked them 35-10.

Via Ian Rapoport:

Definitely a bit of a surprise, but perhaps the Brown trade played a part. After all, he was the Titans’ best player and showed them exactly why they made a mistake trading him, registering eight catches for 119 yards and two touchdowns in Week 13.

Robinson was hired as GM in 2016 and just a year later, was promoted to vice president as well. He worked with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and New England Patriots before landing in Tennessee. Majority owner Amy Adams Strunk had this to say about the decision, via the team’s website:

“Since becoming controlling owner in 2015, my goal has been to raise the standard for what is expected in all facets of our organization. I believe we have made significant progress both on and off the field through investments in leadership, personnel and new ideas. This progress includes the core of our Titans business, the football team itself, which is regularly evaluated both by results (wins and losses) and team construction/roster building. I am proud of what we have accomplished in my eight seasons of ownership, but I believe there is more to be done and higher aspirations to be met.

I want to thank Jon for his dedicated work to set this organization on an upward trajectory and I wish him and his family the best.”

Vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden will fill in for Robinson for the time being. The Titans will be looking to improve their 7-5 in Week 14 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.