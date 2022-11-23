Published November 23, 2022

By Charles Herrmann · 2 min read

Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing was arrested and charged with driving under the influence following the Titans’ victory against the Green Bay Packers on Thursday Night Football in Week 11. He was pulled over for driving over the speed limit around 2:30 a.m. local time. Police officers discovered signs of impairment after making the traffic stop and arrested Downing before being booked and charged with driving under the influence. On Wednesday, Downing spoke with the media for the first time following his arrest:

#Titans OC Todd Downing on his arrest on suspicion of DUI, speeding after Packers game: pic.twitter.com/OSoLVQZrbj — Ben Arthur (@benyarthur) November 23, 2022

“First of all, I’d like to acknowledge how serious this situation is. I understand what a sensitive and troubling subject this is, and I’m not naive to how much pain there may be for some people involved in some similar situations. I put my family through some things they don’t deserve,” shared Downing. “It’s devastating that my actions, or anything I’m involved with, could ever bring negative attention to or bring distractions to this organization.”

Per Terry McCormick of TitansInsider, Downing twice declined to address the death threats mentioned in the police report and said he “can’t think of much tougher” challenge he has faced in his life.

The Titans, currently in first place in the AFC South with a record of 7-3, are preparing for a Week 12 showdown against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday. Hopefully, this situation will not distract head coach Mike Vrabel and company from securing the victory and keeping their playoff aspirations on course.