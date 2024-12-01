The Tennessee Titans and the Washington Commanders met up in Week 13 of the NFL season. Following a huge upset victory over the Houston Texans in Week 12, the Titans find themselves on the cusp of their third loss in four games, as the Commanders have taken advantage of the rebound opportunity after losing in their last three appearances.

The Titans' chaotic first half appeared to only worsen as the game moved along, and they managed to set a historic mark.

“The Titans have committed 11 penalties in the first half against the Commanders That's the most first-half penalties by a team in a game in 13 years, per ESPN Stats & Info, via ESPN's Benjamin Solak.”

Amid the rough start for the Titans, running back Brian Robinson kicked off the game with a 40-yard touchdown run, followed by a QB run, and two Terry McLaurin touchdown grabs for the Commanders.

It isn't the first time this season where head coach Brian Callahan's squad has been hindered by penalties. The Titans recorded 13 for 91 yards in their previous loss to the Minnesota Vikings in Week 11, and nine for 68 in the loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Titans must clean up the penalties in Week 14

While the Titans weren't a match for the beleaguered Commanders on Sunday, there is an opportunity ahead to fix the issues on both sides of the football. Tennessee fell behind 21-0 to Jayden Daniels and the Washington offense, and the 11 penalties didn't help matters.

The Titans are looking at a rebuild in the offseason, and they must figure out a plan for the future to avoid another 3-9 start next year.

Will Levis played a fairly clean game in his ninth start of the season, as he's finding a consistent rhythm with the Titans pass catchers. They will have a winnable matchup against the lowly Jacksonville Jaguars in Week 14.