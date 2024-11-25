With one of its best defenders headed for IR, the Tennessee Titans needed — and got, thanks to C.J. Stroud — a little help Sunday. After the game against the Texans, Titans head coach Brian Callahan made major admissions after the huge upset.

Callahan implied there may be more good things to come for the Titans, according to posts on X by Jim Wyatt.

@Titans HC Brian Callahan: This is the team we're capable of being

And the win turned especially sweet …

@Titans HC Brian Callahan: It's OK to admit some of these games mean more. Amy Adams Strunk was happy, we all are

Along with effort flowing forth throughout the game …

@Titans HC Brian Callahan: Proud of the ways the guys fought. We overcame some things, and it shows a lot of growth

Titans head coach Brian Callahan a happy camper

Will Levis threw for 278 yards and his 70-yard touchdown pass to Chig Okonkwo put Tennessee ahaed in the fourth quarter of a 32-27 victory.

Tennessee put things together and the efforts paid off, Callahan said, according to espn.com.

“The coolest thing about this game was just the way our team fought,” Callahan said. “It was a back-and-forth game. Our guys did a good job of not flinching and keeping the blinders on. We’ve been in games like this before, and we haven’t been able to make a play, but this week, we made a play.”

Of course, the Titans got a little bit of help. Or maybe a lot. The Texans committed 11 penalties, two of which thwarted the second-to-last drive.

Included in the mix, an illegal shift nullified a go-ahead TD with less than five minutes left in the game. Also, a holding penalty pushed the Texans out of the red zone a couple of plays later. Ka’imi Fairbairn culminated the botched drive by somehow managing to miss a chip-shot 28-yard field goal attempt. Fairbairn made his 12th 50-plus-yard goal to set an NFL record, but wilted at the end.

Still, Callahan said he walked away happy.

“Up front, that’s a really good rush unit,” Callahan said. “I thought we held them in decent check most of the game. It was great to see how our guys fought. And finally we have something to show for it.”