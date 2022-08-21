Titans QB Malik Willis gets honest on what he must improve on ahead of 2022 season

There was already plenty of anticipation regarding Tennessee Titans quarterback Malik Willis’ rookie campaign in the NFL. Through two games in the preseason, the excitement continues to grow for the former Liberty standout.

Willis featured in the Titans’ 13-3 preseason home victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Saturday. He was handed the keys to anchor the Titans offense for the entirety of the first half and also for the early stages of the third quarter. Willis led the reigning AFC South champions to three scoring drives, including one that culminated in a much-needed 6-yard passing touchdown to tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo.

There was much to like about Willis’ second in-game action in his NFL career, but for him, there are several areas for improvement. Among them, as he touched on in his post-game press conference, Willis sees that he must continue to get a good feel on just when is the right time to scramble out of the pocket during passing plays.

“I felt a little bit more comfortable,” Willis said. “But it’s not about feeling comfortable. It’s about making it a big point to stay in the pocket when I can. And not just because I’m athletic or I can get out when I want to, just to get out sometimes.

“And it is understanding when not to. And that’s the biggest thing. That’s why I’m a little disappointed in myself for, I think I got out a little bit too much. But it’s a growing process. It’s my second preseason game. I’m not going to be too hard on myself in that regard. So, I’m just excited and blessed that I get opportunity next week.”

Overall, Willis has showcased his ability to waltz his way out of the pocket to pick up crucial yards on the ground. He scored a rushing touchdown in the Titans’ preseason opener against the Baltimore Ravens and followed it up by notching an 8.4 rushing yards per attempt average in the clash with the Buccaneers.

For now, Willis is set to feature in the Titans’ preseason finale against the Arizona Cardinals, where he will receive one last chance to impress the coaching staff before the start of the upcoming season.