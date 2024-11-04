The Tennessee Titans (2-6) earned a hard-fought overtime victory over the New England Patriots (2-7) on Sunday, but they do not have much to celebrate on Monday after being slapped with brutal injury news. Following the realization that center Lloyd Cushenberry likely suffered a season-ending torn Achilles, safety Quandre Diggs is also going to be sidelined for the rest of year, per Fox Sports' Jordan Schultz

The three-time Pro Bowler sustained a Lisfranc injury while tackling Patriots wide receiver DeMario Douglas in the 20-17 win. He unfortunately wraps up his campaign with 42 combined tackles. Given that Diggs will turn 32 years of age in January and re-enter free agency in the offseason, there is a strong possibility that he has played his last game as a member of the Titans.

After spending the first nine years of his NFL career with the Detroit Lions and Seattle Seahawks, the 2015 sixth-round draft pick signed with Tennessee in August. His ability has noticeably declined, which is why he was released by the Seahawks in March, but Diggs has still been effective against the run. His absence should be felt.

Things get worse for Titans, even in victory

Although the Titans are allowing the sixth-most points per game in the league (26.6), only the Kansas City Chiefs have surrendered fewer total yards this season. That number could take a hit now, though, as their defensive back depth grows concerning thinner. Offseason acquisition L'Jarius Sneed is tending to a quadriceps injury that has caused him to miss the last three games.

Expectations were low going into this year, but Tennessee is still disappointing. Quarterback Will Levis has either struggled or been injured, the offensive line remains extremely porous and the team as a whole is lacking direction. Fans are sure to be numb to mishaps following the Cushenberry and Diggs updates, as they desperately wait for better days to arrive in Nissan Stadium.

The Titans have almost a week to address their newfound deficiencies before visiting the Los Angeles Chargers on Sunday.