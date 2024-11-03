While the Tennessee Titans and New England Patriots might not be the talk of the NFL, someone has to come away from their Week 9 matchup with a win. It'll be much harder for the Titans without one of their star defensive players.

Safety Quandre Diggs was carted to the locker room after suffering a lower leg injury, via Turron Davenport of ESPN. The safety appear to have twisted his foot while making a tackle.

The Titans entered their Patriots matchup ranked No. 1 in total defense, allowing 265.4 yards per game. Their pass defense also topped the league by allowing 151.6 YPG. Still, losing Diggs will blow a massive hole in Tennessee's scheme.

Diggs signed a one-year deal with the Titans after spending the past four years with the Seattle Seahawks. In his first seven games with the team, the safety has racked up 39 tackles. Furthermore, he ranks 29/147 safeties with an impressive 70.6 grade from Pro Football Focus. He has excelled in coverage, where Diggs ranks 25/147 with a 68.6 grade.

He made a name for himself during his time with the Seahawks, earning Pro Bowl nominations from 2020-2022. Throughout his entire 10-year NFL career, Quandre Diggs has made 619 tackles, 56 pass break ups and 24 interceptions.

Despite all of his and the overall defense's success, Tennessee has not been able to find their groove in 2024. They entered Week 9 with a 1-6 record. The Titans did lead 7-3 over the Patriots at halftime, but that isn't instilling much confidence.

Things will go from bad to worse if Diggs is forced to miss significant time. The fact he had to be carted off the field isn't a good sign. Once their Week 9 contest has come to a conclusion, the Titans are sure to fully address their safety's injury. Until then, Tennessee will be holding their breaths that it's less serious than it appears.