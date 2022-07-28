Ric Flair is absolutely starstruck by Titans star Derrick Henry

Training camp has kicked off which means the NFL preseason is right around the corner. The Tennessee Titans hope to maintain dominance of the AFC South as the roster looks to be the best on paper within the division. On Thursday, WWE legend Ric Flair stopped by and spoke about Derrick Henry in high regard.

According to Ben Arthur, Nature Boy claims that Henry is his favorite NFL player in the league right now. After an invite from Mike Vrabel, Ric Flair talks up the Titans’ star running back and head coach. He also makes sure to mention he “hated” Derrick Henry during his time with the Alabama Crimson Tide, but “loves” him in Tennessee.

Ric Flair says his favorite NFL player is Derrick Henry: pic.twitter.com/5TSxpC7l4g — Ben Arthur (@benyarthur) July 28, 2022

Flair is asked point blank why he loves Derrick Henry. The WWE legend didn’t mince words and admitted he “didn’t realize [Henry] had that speed.” Considering the Titans running back is roughly 6’3″ and 250 pounds, you wouldn’t think speed would be a part of his game. However, he consistently outruns the competition on the field.

Tennessee has been fortunate to have Henry, as he’s been the focal point of the offense for numerous years. He’s bouncing back from a serious foot injury and many are wondering if he is still capable to carry the workload. Luckily for him, the Titans proved to have an elite rushing attack without him, so some pressure should be taken off his shoulders.

Regardless, look for Tennessee to rely heavily on Derrick Henry and the run game once again. Especially considering the wide receiver room has drastically changed this offseason. Even so, the Titans are going to be competitive with Henry likely leading the way once again.