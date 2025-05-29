The Tennessee Titans made quarterback Cam Ward the first overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft and last week the team signed him to a $48.75 million rookie contract. But despite his sudden windfall and the recognition that comes with being the top draft pick, Titans wide receiver Xavier Restrepo says the QB hasn’t changed at all.

Ward “hasn’t switched with all the praise that he’s getting” according to Restrepo. “He’s just a hard worker, he’s just contagious to be around… and I’m looking forward to growing a relationship with him,” Restrepo added, per the Sun Sentinel’s David Furones on X.

The Titans see something special in Cam Ward

Restrepo would know. The two teamed up in Miami last season where Ward played his way to the top of draft boards and Restrepo, as his WR1, had 69 receptions for 1,127 yards and 11 touchdowns en route to breaking Reggie Wayne’s Hurricanes record. Restrepo finished as Miami’s all-time leader in receptions (200), receiving yards (2,844) and receiving touchdowns (21).

Despite his incredible college career, Restrepo went undrafted in April. But Ward made sure to talk him up to Tennessee and the Titans signed the wideout as an undrafted free agent. Restrepo joins Calvin Ridley, Tyler Lockett and former first-round pick Treylon Burks in a quality receiver room.

Despite making him the top pick in the draft, Ward split reps with incumbent starter Will Levis when the Titans’ OTAs began. Obviously the former Miami QB has the inside track to the starting job but, like everything else he’s achieved in his football career, he’ll have to earn it.

That shouldn’t be too difficult for the talented passer. The Titans see something special in Ward. The team believes it’s found its franchise quarterback and foresees his other Tennessee teammates gravitating to him, just like Restrepo did.

Ward came in just one spot below Chicago Bears QB Caleb Williams in PFF’s 2025 preseason quarterback rankings. The Titans passer is slotted at No. 25, just behind Williams and ahead of veteran signal callers Sam Darnold and Russell Wilson.