Ryan Tannehill’s strong take on a Titans rookie will excite Tennessee fans

The Tennessee Titans saw quite a bit of change at the wide receiver position over the offseason. While they opted to part ways with A.J. Brown, they did make multiple moves to revamp the position, including the call to select former UCLA wideout Kyle Philips in the fifth round of the 2022 NFL Draft.

After impressing over the Titans’ offseason programs, Philips has continued to build chemistry with quarterback Ryan Tannehill. The rookie wide receiver has also strived to showcase his stout prowess as a route-runner.

Kyle Philips puts another dude on skates #Titans pic.twitter.com/KqgtccXuvw — 104-5 The Zone (@1045TheZone) August 2, 2022

With what Tannehill has so far seen from Philips up close at training camp, he has been quite impressed.

“He’s a shifty guy,” Tannehill said at Titans’ training camp this week. “I think that’s what stands out immediately is his shiftiness. He’s able to use his quickness, his lateral quickness and change of direction to get himself open in a lot of different situations, a lot of different routes. He has a good understanding of finding the open areas. He just has a knack for getting open.

“At the end of the day, that is what you love to see from receivers, one way or the other. Whether it is a big, strong, physical guy or him as a little bit smaller, quicker guy. Using your skill set to find ways to get open. He’s shown to do that so far, and he just has to keep progressing and keep making plays.”

Philips is set to once again have a chance to impress not only Tannehill but also Titans offensive coordinator Todd Downing, as Tennessee will kick off its preseason schedule on Thursday with a road matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. From Philips’ standpoint, he is aiming to prove that he can be a do-it-all wideout.

“I just want to show that I am a reliable receiver,” Philips said. “Whatever the team needs I’ll give it to them. If they want me to go block someone, I’ll go block ’em. If they need me to make some catches, I’ll go catch the ball.”

The Titans will also face off against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the Arizona Cardinals to cap off their preseason later this month.