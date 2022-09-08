Titans QB Ryan Tannehill vocal on overcoming demons from last season

Tennessee Titans quarterback Ryan Tannehill has a chance to succeed this season with his team. However, he has some demons to get past in order to do so.

Tannehill and the Titans will begin what looks to be another push towards the playoffs this season. And the veteran quarterback is ready to focus on this season and this season alone.

“I have a burning fire inside of me, there’s no question about that,” Tannehill said, via the team’s website. “But at this point, it’s a new season. What happened last year doesn’t matter. But, no doubt, there’s a passion and a fire burning. [What happened last year] has been behind me. The past is the past. It’s a fuel, it’s a fire inside of me. But the past is the past and I am ready for this year.”

One of the demons the Titans quarterback will have to overcome came in the playoffs last season. Tannehill had a putrid showing, and one of his three turnovers led to the Cincinnati Bengals winning the game. The game was so haunting that he sought therapy.

“Just like a cut on your arm. It starts off as a wound. You’re able to heal from it, and it turns into a scar. It never leaves you, but it’s always there, and it can remind you. It fuels me,” the Titans quarterback said earlier this offseason.

Despite it all, Tannehill is excited to get going with the Titans in 2022. And he has full confidence in his teammates to make a deep playoff run.

“I’m excited about our guys,” Tannehill said. “We’ve had a good camp. Guys are playing with a lot of confidence, feeling healthy. Our guys are playing well, they’re playing together. They’re growing together each and every day and I have a lot of confidence in them in front of me.”