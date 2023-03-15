Because NFL Free Agency can be so chaotic, there is not always time to properly let a moment breathe. Every now and then, there is a redemption tale that culminates with a nice payday, and in the process gives hope to other players in search of their own financial recognition. The Tennessee Titans might have just given fans the latest candidate for that honor.

Tuesday, former Jacksonville Jaguars defensive lineman Arden Key agreed to a three-year contract for $21 million, $13 million guaranteed, per NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo. If the 26-year-old builds off a solid 4.5-sack season, he could earn a maximum value of $24 million.

Key was once a highly coveted linebacker projected to go near the top of the NFL Draft, but a voluntary marijuana rehab stint that forced him to miss time at LSU caused him to tumble down into the third round where the then-Oakland Raiders selected him. He signed a one-year deal with the Jags ahead of the 2022 season and has now earned a multi-year commitment from Tennessee.

Garafolo explained how rookie general manager Ran Carthon already had Key firmly on his radar from there days together on the San Francisco 49ers in 2021. While serving as director of pro personnel, Carthon witnessed Key record a career-high 6.5 sacks. There is optimism that he will continue to bring the pressure for the Titans defense.

The Titans are pegged as a franchise sort of in limbo, but they have been busy in NFL free agency addressing both the offensive and defensive lines. The team’s identity has been geared toward the whole rather than the individual parts, excluding of course superstar running back Derrick Henry. Head coach Mike Vrabel has proven he can produce good results without necessarily elite talent peppered all over the field.

Key had a high ceiling once, and if he can reach it in Nashville, then the Titans might again be able to avoid a transitional era and compete for another divisional crown.