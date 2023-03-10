The Jacksonville Jaguars were one of the most surprising teams in the 2022 NFL season. Jacksonville had been in the league’s basement for years, and after a 3-7 start, it appeared that 2022 would be more of the same. However, the Jaguars never quit, winning six of their last seven games to clinch the AFC South. They even defeated the Chargers in a huge Wild Card Round comeback, before giving the eventual champion Kansas City Chiefs a good fight in the Divisional Round.

Following this promising season, Jacksonville has expectations for the first time in years. The Jaguars have a solid young roster, featuring a very capable quarterback in Trevor Lawrence. That said, this roster still has plenty of room for improvement.

Unfortunately for Jacksonville, the team is already well over the salary cap for next season. This will limit that the Jaguars can do in free agency, and thus how they can improve the roster. With that in mind, their best option for adding new pieces is through the NFL Draft.

There are a few areas where Jacksonville could improve, but one that stands out is the defensive line. The Jaguars’ pass rush was relatively poor in 2022 with just 35 sacks on the entire season, tied for seventh-fewest in the league. There are some solid players in this group like Josh Allen, Arden Key and Travon Walker, but the group is still overall subpar.

Luckily for the Jaguars, the 2023 NFL Draft provides them a chance to improve the unit substantially. There are a few players who could make sense, but one who stands out is Pittsburgh defensive lineman Calijah Kancey. Without further ado, here is why Kancey would fit in so well in Jacksonville after an impressive showing at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

Why Jaguars must draft Calijah Kancey

Throughout his career at Pitt, Kancey developed into a solid, reliable presence on the defensive line. He particularly broke out in his last two seasons, in which he finished with 14.5 combined sacks. He finally earned the recognition he deserved in 2022, becoming the ACC Defensive Player of the Year and a First-Team All-American.

With a productive college career, Kancey developed into one of the better defensive line prospects in the 2023 class. However, the one big knock on him was his small size, standing at just 6-feet and 280 pounds. Especially considering that he’s officially a defensive tackle, Kancey’s small frame became a concern for some analysts.

At the NFL Combine, though, Kancey’s performance helped quell some of those worries. His athleticism was on full display in Indy, running a blazing 4.67-second 40-yard dash. That wasn’t just the best among defensive tackles this year, but one of the best times by one ever.

After he showed his blistering speed, Kancey shot up many analysts’ draft boards. Some already had him as a first-round pick, but that sentiment became much more common after the Combine. He is often appearing in the back half of the first round, meaning he could be available when Jacksonville is on the clock at 24th overall.

Jacksonville’s previously mentioned need for defensive line help makes Kancey a very intriguing option. He’d likely be a defensive end in the Jaguars’ 3-4 defensive scheme, which just so happens to be their weaker position. If that athleticism can translate to the NFL, Kancey could greatly aid the pass-rush right away.

All in all, Calijah Kancey and the Jaguars are too good of a match to not at least heavily consider the move.