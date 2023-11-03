Titans cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting is questionable after suffering a thumb injury on TNF against the Steelers

Tennessee Titans CB Sean Murphy-Bunting is questionable after suffering a thumb injury against the Pittsburgh Steelers during Thursday Night Football, according to Jon Burton of Nashville Sports Radio.

Murphy Bunting was seen on the sideline with a cast on his hand, according to ESPN's Turron Davenport.

Murphy-Bunting started the game but left during the first drive after suffering the injury. Tre Avery replaced him in the game.

If it turns out that Murphy-Bunting will miss significant time this season, the Titans won't have as many options to replace him as they would have earlier this week. The NFL's trade deadline was on Monday, with a bevy of deals getting done on the final day.

The Titans will be hoping that Murphy-Bunting won't miss too much time. The team is already running low on cornerbacks, with Roger McCreary inactive for Thursday Night Football with a hamstring injury. The Titans do have newly acquired safety Terrell Edmunds, picked up in the Kevin Byard trade, available in the secondary should Murphy-Bunting be limited or not able to return on Thursday.

Murphy-Bunting is tied for the team lead in passes defended with four. He is also the team leader in forced fumbles. He has racked up 21 tackles and also an interception for the 3-4 Tennessee Titans.

Sean Murphy Bunting is no stranger to injury. In 2021, Murphy-Bunting suffered a serious elbow injury as a member of the Tampa Bay Bucanneers. He ended up only playing in nine games that season, amassing 30 tackles and a lone forced fumble.