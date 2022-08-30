Titans add offensive line depth in trade with Panthers

The Tennessee Titans continue to add depth to their offensive line.

In their quest to win the AFC South for the fourth straight season, the Titans bolstered their offensive line on Monday by acquiring Dennis Daley and a 2024 seventh-round selection from the Carolina Panthers in exchange for a 2024 fifth-round pick, according to Jim Wyatt of TennesseeTitans.com.

Daley, 26, was drafted in the sixth round of the 2019 NFL Draft by the Carolina Panthers. He’s been a spot starter on the Panthers’ offensive line in his three seasons with the franchise. He offers the versatility to play both tackle and guard, which is highly coveted for a reserve offensive lineman. The former South Carolina product started at left tackle for nine games in his rookie campaign and split his time between guard and tackle since then.

Daley recorded a 51.9 PFF grade in 2021, ranking 72nd out of 84 guards who qualified.

With the Panthers upgraded its offensive line in the offseason, most notably by drafting North Carolina State’s Ikem Ekwonu with the No. 6 overall selection, Daley become expendable. Daley should make the Titans’ 53-man roster after the team surrendered a future fifth-rounder to add him to the mix as a backup guard and tackle.

Daley will have to catch up quickly if he wants to compete for playing time, though. The Titans kick off the 2022 NFL season at home against the New York Giants on Sunday, Sept. 11. Unfortunately for Daley, there won’t be a revenge game in his sights as the Titans and Panthers don’t meet this season.