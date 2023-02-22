After missing the playoffs this past season, the Tennessee Titans are in the midst of making major changes to their roster. Part of those changes include cuts to create cap space, and after releasing long-time offensive tackle Taylor Lewan, the Titans decided to let go of wide receiver Robert Woods after one season in Nashville.

According to Titans beat writer John Glennon, the moves to cut Robert Woods and Taylor Lewan got the club under the cap after beginning the day over it. How much they shaved off is astounding.

The hits keep coming. Woods' release will save #Titans $12 million in cap room, though team will eat $2.6 million of dead money.

Caught 53 passes for 527 yds (9.9-yd avg.) and 2 TDs last season.

Provided great leadership for the likes of Burks and others. https://t.co/07NnLXaVM0 — John Glennon (@glennonsports) February 22, 2023

Per @Jason_OTC, #Titans now have $2.9 million of cap room, after starting the day around $23 million over the cap.

More moves undoubtedly to come. — John Glennon (@glennonsports) February 22, 2023

Upon hearing the news of his release, Woods took to his Twitter page to ask the following question:

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Where should I go 👀😁 — Robert Woods (@robertwoods) February 22, 2023

With Woods being a veteran presence who can still produce, it’s logical to think there will be a few teams that would like to have him. Judging from this reaction, it seems Woods is taking the news in stride, with the understanding the NFL is a business.

In his only season with the Titans (as Glennon points out), Woods had 53 receptions for 527 yards and two touchdowns. He played in all 17 games for the team after missing half of the previous season with a knee injury, which he suffered as a member of the Los Angeles Rams.

Woods has played for the Titans, Rams and Buffalo Bills, who drafted him in the second round of the 2013 NFL Draft. In his career, he has 623 catches for 7,604 yards and 37 TDs, with his best seasons being in 2019 and 2020 with Los Angeles. In both of those years, Woods had a career-high 90 catches.

We’ll wait and see where Woods goes next. Apparently, he’s wondering the same thing.