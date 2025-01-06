The Patriots gifted the No. 1 overall pick to the Tennessee Titans with their win Sunday. Despite the bad season that led to the Titans getting the pick, Brian Callahan is viewed as safe to keep his job. And Callahan got brutally honest about earning the No. 1 selection, according to a post on X by Paul Kuharsky.

“I’m obviously aware,” Callahan said. “Saw it right before I came in here. Those aren’t things that are exciting, truthfully, from my perspective.”

C.J. Stroud completed all six of his passes for 50 yards and a touchdown Sunday on the Texans' opening drive before going to the bench. But the Texans still had plenty left to send the Titans to a season-ending 23-14 loss.

Tennessee finished 3-14 on the season, tying it with the Browns and Giants. But the Titans “won” the tiebreaker for the top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Titans HC Brian Callahan sees a lot of work ahead

Celebration didn’t enter the picture for Callahan, who must find a way to get a sad ship headed in a better direction.

“Not where I wanted to be this year,” Callahan said. “Not where our team wanted to be. Those are the things you get when you’re not playing well enough. And that’s where we are. Not something I’m going to take a whole lot of solace in. We’ll move to that phase tomorrow.”

According to NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero, Callahan will get to be a part of that phase, according to atozsports.com.

“First-year head coach Brian Callahan and the bulk of his staff are expected to return,” Rapoport and Pelissero wrote. “Internally, there is a feeling Callahan has shown long-term promise and the team has improved. The expectation next season is that that'll be reflected more on the field and the scoreboard. Fixing the QB position — former second-round pick Will Levis was benched in December — is Job No. 1. The Titans have other issues, too, including fixing a special teams unit that was a major liability early in the season. Some staff changes are possible.”

The biggest question is what the Titans will do with that pick. Will they engage in a way with Deion Sanders and try to draft his son, Shedeur? Or would Deion be willing to let his son play in Tennessee? That seems unlikely.

The Titans could also give a long look to two-way star Travis Hunter.

Or they could shop the No. 1 pick and demand a king’s ransom for the right to pick Sanders. The Raiders could have a high-enough pick to still give the Titans a good No. 1 selection. And then Titans could beef things up with more picks later in the draft or in future drafts.