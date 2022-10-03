Treylon Burks injury update will only make things worse for Ryan Tannehill

Ryan Tannehill and the Tennessee Titans offense haven’t gotten off to a great start in the 2022 season. Despite that, they are still 2-2, and in a good spot to make a run for the AFC South this season. Unfortunately, things don’t seem likely to get easier anytime soon, as it sounds like the Titans could be without one of their top wide receivers in Treylon Burks for some time.

Burks picked up a foot injury in the Titans Week 4 victory over the Indianapolis Colts, which was later diagnosed as turf toe. Burks won’t require surgery, but it sounds like his rehab process will take some time. As a result, a trip to the injured reserve seems to be in store for Burks, which is a big blow to Tennessee’s offense.

With the likelihood of missing multiple weeks, Treylon Burks could land on Injured Reserve to allow him to fully heal. But no surgery means he should be back this season. https://t.co/riE7hutmGr — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) October 3, 2022

The Titans offense has struggled to get much going to start this season, although they showed some signs of life against the Colts in their latest outing. Getting Treylon Burks more involved as a top target for Tannehill could have certainly helped, but that doesn’t appear very likely to happen for some time now. Burks was just getting comfortable in the offense, but now his development is set to be delayed.

Tennessee will continue to lean on Derrick Henry for the majority of their offense, and hope that Robert Woods can step up for the time being. But for a Titans passing attack that has been pretty bad to start the season, this isn’t a good update, and it will be interesting to see what Tennessee draws up to overcome this loss.