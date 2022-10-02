Titans WR Treylon Burks carted to locker room with apparent foot injury vs. Colts

There is now a major injury concern regarding Tennessee Titans wide receiver Treylon Burks.

The rookie wideout was carted off the field during the fourth quarter of the Titans’ Week 4 road matchup against the Indianapolis Colts. He appeared to have suffered a foot injury after hauling in an 8-yard pass from quarterback Ryan Tannehill on a second down play. Even as Burks was visibly limping after the reception, the Titans attempted to catch the Colts defense off guard with a hurry-up play but ended up failing to convert the third down.

Burks then went down on the ground and needed help in getting to the sideline. The former Arkansas wideout was later carted off, as he missed the remainder of the contest.

#Titans first round pick (No. 18 overall) WR Treylon Burks is being carted off the field. pic.twitter.com/32nufkCw4d — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) October 2, 2022

Overall, Burks finished with two receptions for 14 receiving yards during his time on the field against the Colts. He entered the contest with eight receptions for 115 receiving yards through three games played on the season.

For now, Tannehill will have to rely on other wideouts on the roster to step up in Burks’ absence. In the case that the rookie wideout ends up being sidelined for multiple weeks due to his injury, the likes of wide receiver Kyle Philips and tight end Chigoziem Okonkwo could then end up receiving an increase in targets from Tannehill.

The Titans took care of business in Week 4 with a 24-17 victory over the Colts. They will now turn their attention to a road clash against the Washington Commanders next week.