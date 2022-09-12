Why Titans didn’t run Derrick Henry on crucial 4th quarter play in Week 1 loss to Giants, per Mike Vrabel

The Tennessee Titans lost their season opener to the New York Giants. The rebuilding G-Men came into Tennesee and stole a 21-20 win over Mike Vrabel’s squad.

Although most of the game’s viewers will mostly remember the Giants’ gutsy 2-point conversion on their final drive that gave them the lead or Randy Bullock’s missed attempt at a game-winner, Titans fans will remember another play. They will look back on the 3rd & 1 on their last drive when Chig Okonkwo got the ball instead of Derrick Henry. The end-around run failed, Tennessee punted, the Giants scored, and then the Titans missed their shot to win the game.

Vrabel explained after the loss why he chose the tight-end run over giving the ball to Henry. He said that the run with Okonkwo was simply something they had in the playbook and that they will have to be better next week against the Buffalo Bills.

Mike Vrabel on the 3rd & 1 when they gave the ball to Chig Okonkwo on the end around. #Titans pic.twitter.com/wCJ4wKMqGd — TURRON DAVENPORT (@TDavenport_NFL) September 11, 2022

The Titans struggled to run the ball overall, with Henry compiling just 82 yards and the team recording 93. Although he is eager to prove the doubters wrong, this performance gave them some ammunition to use. Meanwhile, Saquon Barkley had a phenomenal performance for the Giants, rushing for 164 yards and a touchdown.

Tennessee had the chance to secure the game after intercepting a Daniel Jones passe in the zone but couldn’t capitalize thanks to the failed Okonkwo run. Ryan Tannehill completed 20 of his 33 pass attempts for 266 yards and two touchdowns for the Titans but it was all for naught.