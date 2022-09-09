Titans superstar Derrick Henry sounds off on skeptics predicting his decline

Derrick Henry has emerged as one of the most unstoppable forces in football for the Tennessee Titans. The bruising running back has been great over the last few years, though an injury that knocked him out of nine games last season has fans worried.

The mileage on Henry is monumental. He has been the definition of a workhorse over the last few seasons and still put up the ninth-most rushing yards in the league last season in only eight games. According to Jim Wyatt of the team’s website, Henry isn’t worried about the naysayers.

“I am just hungry,” Derrick Henry said, via the Titans website. “I can’t worry about (what people say). I am just focused on what I need to do. I am hungry, and I am ready to go. I want to get better and I want to help my teammates get better. I am focused on Sunday.”

Henry said that he is ready to go and he should be able to have a big game in his first game back. He faces a New York Giants team with a not-so-great defense, though their defensive line should be pretty solid. Still, Henry is in a great position to start his 2022 season off on the right foot.

After trading away star wide receiver AJ Brown this offseason, the Titans will need Derrick Henry to remain one of the best running backs in the game if they want to stay competitive. The team is in danger of falling out of the playoff picture but a great season from Henry can help them quell their worries.